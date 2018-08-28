UPDATE -MOVES-Dikijs joins MUFG debt coverage

(Adds detail on Markus Bayer’s reponsibilities)

LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - Kirill Dikijs has joined the debt capital markets team at MUFG as a vice president covering central and eastern Europe and Russia.

Dikijs reports to Markus Bayer, head of debt capital markets for central and eastern Europe, CIS and Turkey.

Dikijs previously enjoyed a stint at BNP Paribas of nearly seven years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had worked in the debt capital markets team covering central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.