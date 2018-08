Aug 29 (Reuters) - EUROCASH:

* Q2 NET PROFIT 36.8 MLN ZLOTYS VS 42 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 REVENUE 5.78 BLN ZLOTYS VS 5.88 BLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 EBITDA 117 MLN ZLOTYS VS 114 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 67.6 MLN ZLOTYS VS 65 MLN ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* PROFIT IN Q2 WAS HURT BY HIGHER AMORTISATION AND FINANCIAL COSTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)