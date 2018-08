Aug 29 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNS FOOTBALL PLAYER PAPA ALIOUNE NDIAYE ON SEASON-LONG LOAN FROM STOKE CITY FOOTBALL CLUB LIMITED FOR A FEE OF EUR 750,000

* TO PAY EUR 2.7 MILLION FIXED WAGE TO FOOTBALL PLAYER FOR 2018-2019 FOOTBALL SEASON

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)