Aug 29 (Reuters) - BioDue SpA:

* RECEIVES TWENTY-YEAR CONCESSION OF THE REWCAP PATENT FOR THE CHINESE MARKET

* SAYS IS ALREADY PRESENT ON THE CHINESE MARKET WITH REWCAP AND SUPPLIES THE PRODUCTION MACHINES THAT USE REWCAP AND REWCAP PACKAGING TO CHINESE PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

