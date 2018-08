Aug 29 (Reuters) - GETBACK

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT VOTING OVER ITS ARRANGEMENT PROPOSALS WITH CREDITORS HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL OCT. 9

* INITIALLY THE VOTING WAS TO TAKE PLACE AT CREDITORS’ MEETING ON AUG. 28

* GETBACK PRESENTED AMENDED ARRANGEMENT PROPOSALS WITH CREDITORS ON AUG. 23

