Aug 29

* SAID ON TUESDAY HAD ACQUIRED THE SITE OF ROHNER AG PRATTELN IN PRATTELN AS PART OF A SALE-LEASEBACK TRANSACTION

* THE PARTIES AGREED TO NOT DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE

