Aug 29 (Reuters) - ULTIMATE GAMES SA, FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT:

* SETS THE DATE OF PRODIGY TACTICS’ GAME PREMIERE, PC VERSION, FOR SEPT. 28

* SAYS NO. OF PLAYERS AWAITING THE RELEASE ON STEAM WISHLIST AMOUNTS TO 32,000

* INFORMED ABOUT PLANS TO SELL AND PROMOTE PC VERSION OF ‘PRODIGY TACTICS’ GAME ON STEAM PLATFORM ON AUG. 13

