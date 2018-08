BRIEF-Weng Fine Art: WFA Online With Brand "Weng Contemporary" Signs New Contract

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Weng Fine Art AG

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY WFA ONLINE AG WITH ITS BRAND “WENG CONTEMPORARY” SIGNS AGREEMENT REGARDING PURCHASE AND DISTRIBUTION OF AN ART EDITION

* WFA ONLINE AG MAY PURCHASE AN EDITION IN RETAIL VALUE OF AT LEAST APPROXIMATELY USD 8 MILLION FOR DISTRIBUTION WORLDWIDE

* THE VALUE OF THIS CONTRACT MAY INCREASE TO MORE THAN USD12 MILLION THROUGH PRICE AND VOLUME INCREASES

* INCOME FROM SALE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GREATER IMPACT ON SALES AND EARNINGS SITUATION OF WFA ONLINE AG AND THUS ALSO ON THAT OF ITS PARENT WENG FINE ART AG IN 2019, 2020 AND POSSIBLY EVEN 2021

