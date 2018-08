Aug 30(Reuters) - Sogefi SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD SIGNED AN AGREEMENT CONCERNING CLAIMS MADE BY TWO CLIENTS OF ITS UNIT SOGEFI AIR & COOLING RELATING TO SUPPLY OF A DEFECTIVE COMPONENT

* THE AGREEMENT WILL CLOSE ALL OUTSTANDING DISPUTES

* THE AGREEMENT WILL RESULT IN A POSITIVE IMPACT OF EUR 6.6 MLN PRETAX AND EUR 4.3 MLN IN NET PROFIT, DUE TO THE ACCRUALS BOOKED IN PRIOR YEARS

