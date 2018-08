Aug 31 (Reuters) - CI Games SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 NET LOSS 10.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS PROFIT 1.5 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 13.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 73.2 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 OPER LOSS 7.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS PROFIT 4.1 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* IN H1 THE COMPANY’S RESULTS WERE AFFECTED BY ONE-OFF EVENTS IN THE AMOUNT OF 8.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

