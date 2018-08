Aug 31 (Reuters) - MIRIS HOLDING AB:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY BOARD DECIDED ON COST SAVINGS PROGRAM REDUCING COSTS WITH ABOUT SEK 6 MLN ON A YEARLY BASIS

* TO REDUCE NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES FROM 15 TO 7

* OUTCOME OF EFFICIENCY PROGRAM TO HAVE FULL EFFECT FROM MID-Q1 2019

