BRIEF-CHL H1 Net Loss Narrows To Eur 0.6 Mln

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT REPORTED H1 REVENUE OF 11.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 12.2 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS 0.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.7 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* SAID DATA FOR H1 2018 REFER TO DIFFERENT CONSOLIDATION AREA COMPARED TO H1 2017 DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF SUBSIDIARY FRAEL, ALREADY IMPLEMENTED AT BALANCE SHEET AS AT DEC. 31, 2017

* EXPECTS OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN H2 2018 TO BE LINE WITH THAT OF H1 2018

* SAID BELIEVES THAT IT IS ABLE TO MEET THE FINANCIAL NEEDS FOR THE 12 MONTHS AFTER JUNE 30, 2018

