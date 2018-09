Sept 3 (Reuters) - FENERBAHCE:

* SAID ON FRIDAY TO TRANSFER JAILSON MARQUES SIQUEIRA FROM GREMIO FOOT-BALL PORTO ALEGRENSE

* TO PAY EUR 4.0 MILLION AS TERMINATION FEE TO GREMIO FOOT-BALL PORTO ALEGRENSE

