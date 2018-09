Sept 3 (Reuters) - AVOD KURUTULMUS GIDA VE TARIM URUNLERI SANAYI TICARET:

* SAID ON SATURDAY TO LAUNCH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM FOR UP TO 4.5 MILLION SHARES WITH MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 9.0 MILLION LIRA

