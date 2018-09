Sept 3 (Reuters) - Varvaressos European Spinning Mills SA :

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY, TURNOVER 6-MONTH 2018 AT EUR 8.4 MLN VS 10.7 MILLION EURO IN THE SAME PERIOD OF 2017

* LOSSES EBITDA AT 38.94 THOUSAND EURO VS LOSSES 263,74 THOUSAND EURO IN 2017

* LOSSES AFTER TAXES REACHED 1.3 MILLION EURO VS LOSSES 1.1 MILLION EURO IN 2017

* WERE AFFECTED NEGATIVELY BY THE NEW PRODUCT BLEND DUE TO THE NEW BUSINESS PLAN.

Source text : bit.ly/2LScdTh

