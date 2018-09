Sept 3(Reuters) - WENG FINE ART AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT BEGINS TO SELL SECOND TRANCHE OF ITS OWN SHARES

* SALE WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 4 SEPTEMBER UNTIL NO LATER THAN 30 NOVEMBER ON MUNICH STOCK EXCHANGE

* PRICE OF FIRST 15,000 SHARES IS AT LEAST EUR 12.50 AND PRICE OF REMAINING 10,000 SHARES IS AT LEAST EUR 13.50

* AFTER FULL PLACEMENT OF SHARES FROM SECOND TRANCHE, FREE FLOAT WOULD INCREASE TO 29%

