* REPORTED ON FRIDAY H1 NET PROFIT 12.7 MLN ZLOTYS VS 38.1 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 434.5 MLN ZLOTYS VS 357.4 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 OPER PROFIT 20.9 MLN ZLOTYS VS 30.3 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS INCREASE IN REVENUE WAS DUE TO INCREASE IN CAR SALES IN IMPORT AND DEALER SEGMENTS

