Sept 4(Reuters) - CEMBRA MONEY BANK:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT APPOINTED PASCAL PERRITAZ AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PASCAL PERRITAZ WILL ASSUME THE POSITION ON OCT 1 AND BECOME MEMBER OF THE BANK’S MANAGEMENT BOARD

* PASCAL PERRITAZ WILL SUCCEED REMY SCHIMMEL

