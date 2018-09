Sept 4 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* REPORTS Q2 NET PROFIT 206.1 MLN ZLOTYS VS 173.3 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBITDA 397.4 MLN ZLOTYS VS 281.2 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBIT 311.8 MLN ZLOTYS VS PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED 310 MLN ZLOTYS

* Q2 REVENUE 2.05 BLN ZLOTYS, Q2 LFL SALES UP 14.6 PCT, IN LINE WITH PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RESULTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)