Sept 4 (Reuters) - AS TALLINK GRUPP :

* AUGUST 2018 TRANSPORTED 993,078 PASSENGERS, WHICH IS A 1.3 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO AUGUST 2017 (980,234 PASSENGERS)

* AUGUST 2018 NUMBER OF CARGO UNITS INCREASED BY 2.8 PCT TO 31,517 UNITS IN SAME COMPARISON

* AUGUST 2018 NUMBER OF PASSENGER VEHICLES DECREASED BY 0.6 PCT TO 115,322 UNITS IN SAME COMPARISON

Source text:bit.ly/2Q3JoXu

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)