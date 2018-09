BRIEF-1C Entertainment Files IPO Prospectus To Poland's KNF

Sept 4 (Reuters) - 1C ENTERTAINMENT

* VIDEO GAME PRODUCER, 1C ENTERTAINMENT, HAS FILED AN IPO PROSPECTUS TO POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF), IT SAID IN A STATEMENT ON TUESDAY

* “OUR INTENTION IS TO CONDUCT A PUBLIC OFFER STILL THIS YEAR,” 1C ENTERTAINMENT’S CEO, NIKOLAY BARYSHNIKOV, SAID

* THE COMPANY’S KEY GAMES ARE: ‘MEN OF WAR’, ‘KING’S BOUNTY’ AND ‘IL-2 STURMOVIK’

* 1C ENTERTAINMENT REPORTED EBITDA OF ABOUT 30 MILLION ZLOTYS ON THE REVENUE OF 208.6 MLN ZLOTYS IN 2017 (Gdynia Newsroom)