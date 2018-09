Sept 17 (Reuters) - RALLYE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY IT HAS SIGNED A CONFIRMED CREDIT FACILITY MATURING JUNE 30TH, 2020 FOR EUR 500 MLN WITH FIVE OF ITS CORE BANKS: BNP PARIBAS, CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB, CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL, HSBC AND NATIXIS

* THIS ADDITIONAL CREDIT FACILITY DOES NOT BENEFIT FROM ANY PLEDGE ON CASINO SHARES

