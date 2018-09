BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow H1 Net Result Swings To Loss Of 3.9 Mln Zlotys

Sept 17 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY PRZEMYSLU CUKIERNICZEGO OTMUCHOW SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY H1 NET LOSS 3.9 MLN ZLOTYS VS PROFIT 1.6 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 103.4 MLN ZLOTYS VS 113.3 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 OPER LOSS 3.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS PROFIT 1.7 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS H1 RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY DECREASED SALES IN SWEETS SEGMENT, BREAKFAST AND CEREAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT, HIGH TEMPERATURES IN H1 AND PARTIAL BAN ON TRADING ON SUNDAYS IN POLAND

* IN SEPTEMBER CO INFORMED IT HAS SET 2.5 MLN ZLOTY RESERVES

