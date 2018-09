Sept 17 - Eurocine Vaccines AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY CARRIED OUT DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUE FOR A LOAN OF ABOUT SEK 0.8 MILLION

* ISSUE COMPRISES 445,500 SHARES TO RECALL CAPITAL NORDIC AB WITH PAYMENT BY SET-OFF OF A LOAN OF SEK 820,165.50

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER SHARE WAS SET AT SEK 1,841

