BRIEF-Intersport Polska To Get 0.9 Mln Zloty Compensation From Samuri Investments

Sept 17 (Reuters) - INTERSPORT POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ARBITRATION COURT IN WARSAW HAS ORDERED SAMURI INVESTMENTS TO PAY 0.9 MLN ZLOTYS PLUS INTREST DUE FOR THE BENEFIT OF COMPANY

* FINE IS IN CONNECTION TO PREVENTING COMPANY FROM RUNNING BUSINESS IN ONE OF ITS LEASED COMMERCIAL PREMISES FROM SEPT 25, 2017 TO APR 30, 2018

* SAYS SAMURI INVESTMENTS TO ALSO REIMBURSE COSTS OF ARBITRATION PROCESS IN THE AMOUNT OF 59,108 ZLOTYS

* SAYS COMPENSATION AMOUNT TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON CO’S Q3 RESULTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)