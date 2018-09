Sept 18 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S:

* SAID ON MONDAY ARBEJDSMARKEDETS TILLÆGSPENSION (ATP) HAD REDUCED ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN IC GROUP ON SEPT. 17 BY 1,219,973 SHARES

* AS A RESULT OF THIS REDUCTION, ATP HAS NO SHAREHOLDING IN IC GROUP A/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)