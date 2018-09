Sept 19 (Reuters) - Telepizza Group SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD CONCLUDED ITS BUY-BACK PROGRAM

* UNDER THE PROGRAM IT ACQUIRED 2.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES, OR 2.72 PERCENT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL, FOR 15.5 MILLION EUROS

* THE ACQUIRED SHARES WILL ENABLE THE COMPANY TO COMPLY WITH OBLIGATIONS DERIVED FROM EXISTING INCENTIVE PLANS FOR DELIVERY OF SHARES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)