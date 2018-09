Sept 19 (Reuters) - ESOTIQ & HENDERSON SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY PRELIMINARY AUGUST REVENUE AT 13.5 MLN ZLOTYS, DOWN ABOUT 3 PCT YOY

* ESTIMATED GROSS MARGIN AT ABOUT 62%, HIGHER 8 P.P. YOY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)