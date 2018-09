Sept 19 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Ltd:

* TO ISSUE NON-CONVERTIBLE, MARKET LINKED DEBENTURES WORTH 250 MILLION RUPEES ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS

* SAYS ISSUE TO HAVE AN OPTION TO RETAIN OVER-SUBSCRIPTION WORTH UP TO 4.75 BILLION RUPEES (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)