Sept 21 (Reuters) - PROTEKTOR SA:

* MANAGEMENT SAID ON THURSDAY THAT TENDER OFFER PRICE OF 4.20 ZLOTY PER SHARE ANNOUNCED BY LUMA HOLDING LIMITED DOES NOT REFLECT FAIR VALUE OF COMPANY

* LUMA HOLDING ANNOUNCES TENDER FOR 6.3 MLN PROTEKTOR’S SHARES ON SEPT. 6

