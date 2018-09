BRIEF-Enertronica: Updates On Contracts Implementation in Spain, South Africa, USA; Suspends Approval of H1 Financial Statement

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Enertronica SpA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY TWO CHANGES WITH RESPECT TO ORDER PIPELINE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED TO MARKET

* SAID THAT CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANT IN SPAIN FOR A CAPACITY OF ABOUT 120 MW WILL NOT BE REALIZED

* 120 MW PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANT CONTRACT, WHOSE ESTIMATED VALUE WAS AROUND EUR 14 MILLION, WAS COMMUNICATED TO MARKET ON AUG. 1, 2017

* CONFIRMS ORDERS FOR SUPPLY OF PHOTOVOLTAIC INVERTERS FOR 200MW WITH A VALUE OF ABOUT 10 MILLION EURO SIGNED BY ELETTRONICA SANTERNOM

* ADDS THAT ACTIVITIES RELATED TO IMPLEMENTATION OF PHOTOVOLTAIC INVERTERS HAVE SHIFTED ABOUT 6 MONTHS AND THE EFFECTS ON 2018 RESULTS WILL BE LESS EVIDENT THAN INITIALLY ESTIMATED

* ELETTRONICA SANTERNO SIGNED CONTRACT IN SOUTH AFRICA FOR THE SUPPLY OF ABOUT 120 MW OF PHOTOVOLTAIC INVERTERS WORTH C. EUR 10 MILLION THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN 2018-2019

* SAID CONTRACT IN SOUTH AFRICA HAS NOT BEEN INCLUDED IN FORECASTS FOR TURNOVER AND THEREFORE WILL COMPENSATE FOR NON-COMPLETION OF THE CONTRACT IN SPAIN

* WORKS UNDER CONTRACT SIGNED BY ENERTRONICA INC IN NEVADA (USA) FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANT WITH A CAPACITY OF ABOUT 27 MW ARE COMPLETED HOWEVER CONTRACT SHOWED SOME LOSES CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT USD 5 MILLION

* DUE TO CHANGES TO ORDER PIPELINE AND ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS DECIDED TO SUSPEND APPROVAL PROCESS FOR H1 2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* SETS DATE FOR APPROVAL OF ITS H1 FINANCIAL REPORT FOR NOV. 15

* ON NOV. 15 TO ANNOUNCE PROVISIONAL DATE FOR FY 2018 REPORTS CLOSING AND UPDATE OF BUSINESS PLAN PRESENTED IN MAY 2018

