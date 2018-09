BRIEF-Novaturas Shareholders To Vote On Dividend Proposals

Sept 25 (Reuters) - NOVATURAS AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT AMOUNT OF CASH TO PAY DIVIDENDS OF EUR 0.77 PER SHARE, AS PROPOSED BY THE BOARD

* ALSO SAID IT BECAME AWARE OF POTENTIAL DIFFICULTIES OF ONE OF ITS SUPPLIER’S AND SO THE BOARD PROPOSED AN ALTERNATIVE DRAFT DECISION

* THE DRAFT PROPOSES TO ALLOCATE DIVIDENDS FOR H1 ENDED ON 30 JUNE 2018 IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 0.52 PER SHARE

* SAID THE BOARD CONFIRMED ITS INTENTION TO RECOMMEND TO PAY OUT THE REMAINING PART OF THE DIVIDENDS (EUR 0.25 PER SHARE) ONCE THE SITUATION WITH THE COMPANY’S SUPPLIER CLARIFIES

* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON THE PROPOSALS ON SEPT 28

