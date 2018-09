Sept 25 (Reuters) - POLSKI BANK KOMOREK MACIERZYSTYCH SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS FINALISED ACQUISITION OF 99.99 PCT OF PORTUGAL’S STEMLAB SA FOR EUR 17.5 MLN

* SAYS AS PER AGREEMENT, ABOUT 4.41 PCT OF SHARES WERE SOLD TO STEMLAB’S CEO FOR EUR 0.8 MLN

* AFTER TRANSACTION, CO OWNS 95.6 PCT OF STEMLAB, THE COMPANY SAID IN A SEPARATE STATEMENT

* EARLIER IN SEPTEMBER CO INFORMED IT HAD OBTAINED FUNDING FOR THE ACQUISITION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)