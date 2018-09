BRIEF-Vistula Q2 Net Profit Slightly Up At 14.1 Million Zlotys

Sept 26 (Reuters) - VISTULA GROUP:

* Q2 REVENUE 192.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 171.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT 14.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 19.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 20.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ITS TOTAL RETAIL SPACE, BOTH IN CLOTHING AND JEWELLERY SEGMENTS, RISES TO 33,900 SQUARE METERS

* H1 GROSS MARGIN IN CLOTHING SEGMENT AT 50.1%, DOWN 0.8 P.P. YOY

* H1 GROSS MARGIN IN JEWELLERY SEGMENT AT 51%, DOWN 1.3 P.P. YOY AFFECTED AMONG OTHERS BY CLEARANCE SALES Source text for Eikon:

