Sept 26 (Reuters) - M2I SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY H1 REVENUE OF EUR 20.1 MLN VS EUR 18.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.1 MLN VS EUR 0.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 0.9 MLN VS EUR 0.2 MLN YR AGO

* ANTICIPATES IN THE COMING QUARTERS A FURTHER SIGNIFICANT ORGANIC GROWTH IN ITS BUSINESS AND RESULTS

Source text: bit.ly/2xDjFO0

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)