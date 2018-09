Sept 26 (Reuters) - UPERGY:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY H1 REVENUE OF EUR 22.2 MLN VS EUR 21.8 MLN YR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.3 MLN VS LOSS EUR 0.1 MLN YR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS EUR 0.1 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 0.01 MLN YR AGO

* 2023 STRATEGIC PLAN AIMS TO ACHIEVE A TURNOVER OF MORE THAN EUR 70 MLN FOR AN EBITDA OF AROUND 9 PCT

