LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields dropped across the curve on Wednesday, with analysts citing optimism on budget negotiations between the two parties that make up the ruling coalition.

Short-dated Italian yields fell over 10 basis points at one point to hit a low of 0.736 percent, before settling at 0.77 percent.

Italy’s five- and 10-year bond yields dropped 5-7 bps. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)