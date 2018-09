Sept 26 (Reuters) - HUBSTYLE SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT ESTIMATES THAT ITS H1 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS WILL BE LOWERED BY WRITE-DOWNS IN THE AMOUNT OF 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* HAS CONDUCTED IMPAIRMENT TESTS ON ASSETS BELONGING TO THE COMPANY AND ITS UNITS

* WRITE-DOWNS REGARD INVESTMENTS IN UNITS, INTANGIBLE AND FINANCIAL ASSETS

* ITS H1 REPORT IS DUE ON SEPT. 28

