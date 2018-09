Sept 26 (Reuters) - SIJ Group:

* SAID ON TUESDAY INTENDS TO SELL SHARES OF PERUTNINA PTUJ TO MHP

* MHP HAS FILED A NOTICE OF CONCENTRATION WITH THE SLOVENIAN COMPETITION PROTECTION AGENCY, STARTING THE NECESSARY PROCEDURES TO BECOME A STRATEGIC PARTNER

