Sept 26 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON TUESDAY COLIAN HOLDING AND EXORIGO-UPOS TO BE DELISTED FROM WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) AS OF SEPT. 28

Source text: bit.ly/2N1HJyY, bit.ly/2Odo5Ez

