BRIEF-Gino Rossi: Enforcement Proceedings Against Simple CP Discontinued

Sept 27 (Reuters) - GINO ROSSI SA:

* SAYS A DECISION WAS ISSUED TO DISCONTINUE ENFORCEMENT PROCEEDINGS UNDER WHICH BANK ACCOUNT OF SIMPLE CREATIVE PRODUCTS SA (SIMPLE CP) WAS SEIZED FOR THE AMOUNT OF 6 MILLION ZLOTYS

* DISCONTINUATION OF ENFORCEMENT PROCEEDINGS RESULTS FROM REPAYMENT OF LIABILITIES CONNECTED WITH AGREEMENT OF PURCHASING CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES UNDER WHICH MISS CLASS SP. Z O.O., UNIT OF MONNARI TRADE SA, ACQUIRED SPRING 2018 COLLECTION

* GINO ROSSI INFORMED ABOUT MISS CLASS BEGINNING DEBT ENFORCEMENT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST SIMPLE CP ON SEPT. 5

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)