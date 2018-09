Sept 27 (Reuters) - INFOSCAN SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS RECEIVED NOTICE FROM THE PHILIPPINES’ FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION THAT REGISTRATION OF ITS MED RECORDER DEVICE IS NOT REQUIRED

* SAYS THEREFORE ALL CONDITIONS REQUIRED TO START SALES OF DIAGNOSTIC TESTS USING MED RECORDER DEVICE IN THE PHILIPPINES HAVE BEEN MET

