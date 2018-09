BRIEF-ECG To File For Insolvency Proceedings

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Euroconsult Engineering Consulting Group SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WAS NOT POSSIBLE TO COMPLETE THE AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY’S CREDITORS WITHIN ESTABLISHED DEADLINES

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ECG INFORMS DECIDED TO FILE FOR INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS, CONTINUING ITS NORMAL OPERATIONS

* IT IS ECG’S INTENTION TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH CREDITORS TO RESTRUCTURE PART OF ITS LIABILITIES IN SUCH A WAY THAT FINANCIAL STABILITY AND NORMAL DEVELOPMENT OF ITS ACTIVITY ARE RECOVERED

