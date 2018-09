BRIEF-Eurocash Agrees To Sell PayUp Polska For 110 Mln Zlotys

Sept 28 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS SIGNED A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT TO SELL 100 PCT OF SHARES IN PAYUP POLSKA SA FOR 110 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BUYER IS CENTRUM ROZLICZEN ELEKTRONICZNYCH POLSKIE E-PŁATNOSCI SA

* FINAL PRICE CAN BE ADJUSTED UPON ACHIEVED FINANCIAL PARAMETERS

* THE PARTIES SIGNED A LONG-TERM COOPERATION AGREEMENT, ENSURING CONTINUITY OF PROVIDING PAYMENT SERVICES TO EUROCASH CLIENTS

* EUROCASH WILL FOCUS ON ITS CORE BUSINESS AND DEVELOPMENT OF NEW PROJECTS SUPPORTING COMPETITIVENESS OF INDEPENDENT TRADE IN POLAND

