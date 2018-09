Sept 28 (Reuters) - Cellularline:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT OF EUR 3.9 MLN VS EUR 5.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 PRODUCTION VALUE OF EUR 59.3 MLN VS EUR 65.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* SEES BOTH REVENUE AND EBITDA AT H2 AT THE SAME RANGE AS LAST YEAR

* BOARD APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FOR UP TO 915,000 SHARES

