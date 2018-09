Sept 28 (Reuters) - POLMED SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT TOGETHER WITH ITS SHAREHOLDERS IT REACHED 100 PCT OF ALL VOTES IN CO AFTER MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT

* THE SQUEEZE-OUT WAS ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 24

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE POLMED-MEDICAL LIMITED, RADOSLAW SZUBERT, ROMUALD MAGDON, BEMARO LIMITED AND MAJP INVESTING LIMITED

