Sept 28 - Fope SpA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY SHAREHOLDER HAD COMPLETED THE PLACEMENT OF 130,000 SHARES (2.7 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL) THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

* FREE FLOAT INCREASES TO 13.7 PCT AFTER THE PLACEMENT

