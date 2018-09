ABUJA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A Nigerian umbrella trade union suspended a nationwide strike on Sunday, after the government agreed to hold a meeting to discuss increasing the minimum wage, a union official said.

“The general strike has been suspended, not called off,” said Chris Uyot, deputy secretary general of the Nigerian Labour Congress. A meeting with the government will be held on Oct. 5-6, he added. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi and Camillus Eboh Editing by Peter Graff)