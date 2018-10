BRIEF-AmRest Files For Trading Suspension Between Oct. 4, Oct. 8

Oct 1 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS FILED MOTION TO HAVE TRADING IN ITS SHARES SUSPENDED BETWEEN OCT. 4 AND 8 FOLLOWING THE COMPANY’S DECISION TO CHANGE THE DEPOSITORY OF ITS SHARES TO SOCIEDAD DE GESTIÓN DE LOS SISTEMAS DE REGISTRO, COMPENSACIÓN Y LIQUIDACIÓN DE VALORES, SA UNIPERSONAL IN SPAIN

* THIS WILL NOT AFFECT THE LISTING OF AMREST SHARES ON THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

* ALSO THE NATIONAL DEPOSITORY FOR SECURITIES (KDPW) REGISTERED THE INCREASE OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE COMPANY SHARES FROM EUR 0.01 EUR TO EUR 0.1 AND SHARE SPLIT

* THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF SPLIT IS SCHEDULED FOR OCT. 3

* AS A RESULT THE TOTAL NUMBER OF COMPANY SHARES TRADED ON THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE WILL INCREASE TO 212,138,930

