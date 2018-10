Oct 1 (Reuters) - AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG:

* SAID ON SUNDAY H1 OPERATING INCOME OF EUR 14.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 22% OVER H1 2017

* H1 EBITDA LOSS OF EUR 11.2 MILLION, 7% INCREASE VERSUS H1 2017

* H1 NET LOSS OF EUR 23.5 MILLION, 21% INCREASE VERSUS H1 2017

* EBITDA TARGETED TO TURN POSITIVE ON A MONTHLY BASIS BY LATE 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)